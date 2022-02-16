It’s Raining Fish – Texas Monthly

After they were swept up in waterspouts or updrafts, small fish fell from the sky in Texarkana in a rare “animal rain.”

A woman found a bag of unidentified ashes in an urn that had been donated to a Travis County Goodwill.

A man’s obituary for his El Pasoan mother, which identified her as a “bawdy, fertile, redheaded matriarch,” went viral.

After she was arrested for driving while intoxicated, a woman in Ore City who claimed to have COVID-19 coughed into a jailer’s face, for which she was charged with assault.

The City of Austin celebrated an 84-year-old woman who had worked for H-E-B for 56 years—making her the company’s longest-serving retail employee—by declaring December 22 “Ofelia Garcia Day.”

Harris County constables arrested a man who they said was driving a truck with an untended, lit barbecue grill in its bed that had created a large fire.

When she was pulled over in a traffic stop, a woman in Springtown told police that she did not have, or need, a driver’s license because she was “traveling” and “not driving.”