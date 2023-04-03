J. Cole mixtapes will reportedly make their way to streaming services … if Kanye West clears the sample

J. Cole‘s public request for Kanye West to clear his “Villematic” sample is seemingly for the bigger goal of releasing the music on streaming services. The song is one of a few tracks Cole’s reportedly waiting to get cleared before he makes his mixtapes accessible to fans on DSPs.

“when y’all keep asking me everyday for FNL and The Warm Up and The Come Up on streaming just remember cole rapped on like 10 Kanye beats,” Cole’s manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamid, wrote on Twitter. “I swear Once Kanye clears it I got y’all.”

Ib’s tweet comes after Cole’s headlining performance at Dreamville Festival Sunday. His set included a performance of “Villematic,” which samples “Devil in a New Dress” from Ye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“Shout out to Kanye West,” Cole said after the song. “Please clear the sample for me, my brother. I appreciate it.”