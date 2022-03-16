J.D. McKissic returning to Commanders one day after agreeing to two-year deal with Bills, per report

In the future after reportedly agreeing to a two-year, $7 million take care of the Payments, free agent operating again J.D. McKissic has modified his thoughts and can signal the identical contract with the Commanders to return to Washington, in response to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 28-year-old pass-catching specialist turns into the second veteran to reverse course on a free-agent determination in as many days, with former Cowboys cross rusher Randy Gregory on Tuesday backing out of a $70M take care of Dallas to signal with the Broncos.

No contract agreements made in the course of the NFL’s authorized tampering interval, which started Monday, can grow to be official till the beginning of free company at four p.m. ET Wednesday. However McKissic had reportedly agreed to phrases as one in all Buffalo’s most-notable additions, projected as a brand new weapon for quarterback Josh Allen. The Commanders initially didn’t supply McKissic a brand new deal, the operating again’s brokers, CJ LaBoy and Doug Hendrickson, told ESPN. After Washington determined to match the Payments’ supply, McKissic, who “did not need to depart” within the first place, reversed course to stay together with his authentic workforce.

The information is probably going welcome in Washington, the place the previous Seahawks and Lions reserve had established himself as one of many workforce’s most dependable function gamers. Undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2016, McKissic missed six video games because of damage in 2021 however nonetheless completed with 609 yards from scrimmage as Antonio Gibson’s prime backup. The yr earlier than, he totaled 954 yards whereas logging a career-high 80 catches, making seven begins out of the backfield.