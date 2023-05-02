J.J. and Kealia Watt invest in Burnley Football Club

After retiring on the finish of the 2022-23 NFL common season, three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has pop out of “retirement” to invest in the Burnley Football Club along his spouse Kealia, a former member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and NWSL superstar. The couple has frolicked inside the local people and now purpose to assist develop the membership the world over. “We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support,” J.J. and Kealia said in a statement. Kealia also hopes to provide her experience in helping the club’s women’s team grow and be a part of “their journey”.
“When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition. We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we’re investing in the town and its people. We have such great respect for what has been built here by Alan, Vincent and the entire organization and are looking forward to working with them. We believe that Burnley is a special club with incredible supporters and we want to help continue to elevate its global profile on its return to the Premier League,” the commentary persevered.
Burnley FC Chairman Alan Pace expressed his pleasure about operating with the Watt circle of relatives, “Both JJ and Kealia deliver with them a fantastic quantity of top-level carrying pedigree and luck, in addition to concepts and connections that will likely be beneficial in serving to us to proceed telling the Clarets tale to a global target audience.” he stated.