J Man Gets New Lawyer To Defend Double Homicide Case In Florida

Murder accused Jahreme ‘JMan’ Shelton, a manufacturer who’s a recognized affiliate of Dancehall artist Squash, has retained a brand new attorney to argue the protection of his homicide case in a Florida court docket.

In court docket paperwork filed on February 23, Shelton made a request for ‘substitution of counsel’, wherein his new attorney shall be Rier Jordan, P.A which the court docket “accepted as the counsel of record”. Shelton’s protection group additionally filed for ‘discovery’ from the Sheriff’s administrative center – inside of 15 days – to obtain all recordsdata related to the case.

To start getting ready for trial, either side interact in discovery. This is the formal technique of exchanging information between the events in regards to the witnesses and proof they ll provide at trial. Discovery we could the events know what proof could also be introduced prior to the trial starts.

Shelton had up to now been appointed a public defender, Ana Paulina Guevara, within the Law Office of the Public Defender in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Shelton additionally filed an ‘ex parte motion’ to claim himself indigent of all prices related to the case.

The protection is now licensed to incur prices to take depositions, together with court docket reporter look charges and products and services of procedure shall be achieved during the sheriff, the ex-parte movement stated.

A separate movement should be filed for due procedure prices, and requests for mavens, non-public investigators and transcripts.

Shelton final seemed in court docket on February fifteenth for a listening to/standing convention the place he pleaded now not responsible to 2 fees of second-degree homicide/premeditated homicide within the United States.

He seemed within the Circuit Court of the seventeenth Judicial Court for Broward County. Shelton is being hung on a no bond grasp relating to the double murder.

Shelton used to be held and charged on October 25 after forensic and video proof allegedly positioned him on the crime scene of a double homicide. Shelton used to be recognized as investigators allegedly matched his blood to 3 samples retrieved from the crime scene.

According to the arrest affidavit filed within the Circuit Court of the seventeenth Judicial Court for Broward County, Florida the boys he’s accused of killing had been recognized as a contract hitman referred to as Dwayne ‘Muscle Man’ Francis and Jeff ‘FordLawd’ Murray, who’re well known personalities within the Lauderhill neighborhood in south Florida. Both sufferers sustained a couple of gunshots to the top and the face.

The taking pictures used to be captured on surveillance cameras.

The Lauderhill Police published that simply after 9 p.m on October 19, 2022, the Lauderhill Police Department replied to 5821 Blueberry Court relating to a taking pictures. Officers arrived on scene and encountered two grownup men affected by obvious gunshot wounds within the parking space space. The men had been pronounced deceased on the scene.

Witness accounts point out that other folks had been concerned within the taking pictures and had fled the scene in a automobile previous to police arrival.

All of the pictures got here from the 4 people within the black sedan because the sufferers have been ambushed and not able to fireside a shot to protect themselves, the court docket paperwork stated.

A black sedan matching the auto’s description from the crime scene then dropped off a light-skinned person dressed in the similar tight-fitted blue denims on the HCA Florida Woodmont health facility, roughly six miles away.

The light-skinned person used to be admitted in crucial situation, officials tried to spot him by the use of native database fingerprints to no avail, the paperwork stated. The Border Patrol fingerprint scanner later recognized this male as Jahreme Shelton.