Jack Doyle retires: Two-time Pro Bowl TE ends career following nine seasons with the Colts

As a kid, Jack Doyle grew up watching the Colts ascend from a losing franchise to consistent winner. Doyle realized a childhood dream by playing his entire NFL career for the Colts, a career that he has chosen to end after nine seasons.

Doyle, a two-time Pro Bowler for the Colts, announced his retirement on Monday. Doyle, who will celebrate his 32nd birthday on May 5, said that he will continue to cheer on the Colts while raising his family in Indianapolis.

“Growing up in Indianapolis in the late ’90s/early 2000s, it was impossible not to be a diehard Colts fan,” Doyle wrote in his retirement announcement. “Getting the chance to play nine seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. … I can now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football.

“I have a deep love for the game of football. I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field. I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make.”

A former undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky, the 6-foot-6, 262-pound Doyle played in 131 regular-season games for the Colts. He is tied for 13th in franchise history in career touchdown receptions (24), 14th in receptions (295) and 24th in receiving yards (2,729). A Pro Bowler during the 2014 and 2017 seasons, Doyle caught an impressive 72.5% of his career targets.

Doyle helped the Colts capture back-to-back AFC South division titles during his first two seasons. He later helped the Colts clinch playoff berths in 2018 and in 2020. His first and only postseason touchdown catch, a 27-yard reception from then-Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, helped the Colts cut their deficit to three points in their eventual loss to the Bills in the 2020 AFC wild card round.

Doyle enjoyed a highly successful partnership with Andrew Luck, his quarterback during his first six seasons. In fact, Luck placed in Doyle’s locker the football that Luck threw to him that represented his 100th career touchdown pass. Doyle also received high praise during his career from Adam Vinatieri, who is largely regarded as the greatest clutch kicker in league history.

“I remember about one play in the time he’s been here where the coach called him out on something,” Vinatieri said back in 2015, via the Indianapolis Star. “One play in a lot of years, and that’s saying a lot, and I say that with all due respect, obviously. He’s just a smart guy.

“A team full of Jack Doyles would win every game.”