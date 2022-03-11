Jack Eichel takes shot at Sabres fans following first game back in Buffalo: ‘They wish I was still here’

Jack Eichel returned to Buffalo on Thursday for the primary time since being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in November. In his return to the town that he referred to as house for six seasons Eichel was held pointless and got here out on the dropping finish of a 3-1 contest in opposition to his former crew.

Following the loss, Eichel made certain to get a jab in in direction of his former crew and the Sabres’ fanbase. Right here’s what Eichel mentioned, via ESPN:

“It’s the loudest I’ve heard this place ever. Actually. It solely took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the sport. It was a pleasant tribute. There was loads of individuals right here that have been supporting me, and there was loads of those who have been booing me. They have to simply be booing me as a result of they want I used to be nonetheless right here, I don’t know.”

Eichel was within the Golden Knights’ beginning lineup and obtained a wholesome rendition of boos from the Buffalo crowd each time he possessed the puck. The Sabres additionally held a video tribute for the star middle throughout the first tv timeout, which drew extra boos with some applause combined in.

When the sport wrapped up, a fan even threw an Eichel Sabres jersey on the ice for good measure. In the meantime, Eichel registered simply two photographs on aim and completed with a minus-one score in 17:31 of ice time in opposition to his former crew.

“I’m fairly blissful it’s over. Simply transfer on,” Eichel added. “It’s not a straightforward recreation to play in by any means. I’m not going to face right here and say it was. It’s irritating. We needed to get a win right here and we didn’t.”

There’s actually some dangerous blood in direction of Eichel coming from the Sabres fanbase. It was a messy divorce between each side as a result of they disagreed about what sort of neck surgical procedure Eichel ought to have carried out after he suffered a herniated disk in his neck late final season.

Eichel needed to endure synthetic disk substitute surgical procedure to restore his neck harm, which had by no means been carried out on an NHL participant earlier than. The Sabres made it clear that they didn’t agree with Eichel’s choice and wouldn’t enable the star middle to get the surgical procedure. The NHL Collective Bargaining Settlement states that groups make the ultimate choice in terms of treating accidents, so the state of affairs ended with Eichel being stripped of his captaincy by the crew, which finally opened to the door to him being traded to Vegas previous to the beginning of the 2021-22 NHL season,

Shortly after Eichel was traded to Vegas, he obtained the fusion surgical procedure that he had needed for months. The process stored the 25-year-old star off the ice till final month, when Eichel made his Golden Knights debut.

Eichel performed six seasons in Buffalo and registered 355 factors throughout that point after being chosen with the No. 2 choose within the 2015 NHL Draft by the franchise. Since returning to the ice final month, the star middle has collected seven factors (three objectives and 4 assists) for the Golden Knights.