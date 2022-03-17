Jack Harlow announces upcoming sophomore album, ﻿’Come Home the Kids Miss You’

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Pictures

Jack Harlow is able to launch his second studio album, asserting the title and launch date on Wednesday.

The rapper’s Come Dwelling the Youngsters Miss You album is due out Could 6, he instructed Rolling Stone. He additionally admitted “Nail Tech” is “in all probability my least favourite music on the album” as a result of his upcoming work is “extra critical” to mirror the journey he’s on.

“I wish to be… the face of my technology, for these subsequent 10 years,” he defined. “We want extra folks in my technology which might be attempting to be one of the best, and you may’t do this with simply ear sweet, vibe data. You bought to come back out swinging typically… I received to dig deeper this time.”

In an effort to be “the most effective in my technology,” the “Business Child” singer determined to make a couple of life modifications. One included quitting alcohol, which he did a yr in the past. Although he did not have a ingesting drawback, Harlow mentioned merely did not like how he felt the day after ingesting and so determined to ditch “boyish issues.”

“I’m sick of waking up with a dry throat, sick of feeling bloated, I’m sick of the choices I make on it,” he defined. “I’m in my well-oiled-machine period. As a result of I can see my future proper in entrance of me. And I really feel there’s so many individuals relying on me outdoors of myself.”

As one of many few white males within the rap recreation, Harlow says he hasn’t been requested if its “proper” for him to be within the style, as a result of “folks see I’ve an innate ardour for rapping, so that they don’t ask me that query.” As an alternative, he plans on “honoring the competitors.”

“I’m gonna exit on that court docket and play as exhausting as you’re enjoying,” he vowed.

