Jack Harlow cast to play Billy Hoyle in White Men Can’t Jump reboot

Jack Harlow To Star In White Men Can’t Jump Reboot

We damn sure didn’t see this coming but here it is.

New reporting from Deadline reveals that white rapper Jack Harlow has been cast to play the iconic role of “Billy Hoyle” aka “Billy Ho” in Kenya Barris and Doug Hall’s reboot of the 90s classic White Men Can’t Jump. Some of you will remember that NBA baller Blake Griffin was announced to star in a reboot back in 2017 but it appears that the film never really got on a legit production track. At this time there isn’t a whole lot of information available about the new direction of the film or who will be playing opposite Harlow as “Sidney Deane” but Twitter is already rife with speculation, suggestions, and casting expertise.

We’re actually not mad at that idea. What say you?

How Jack Harlow Landed This Role

What’s interesting is that Kentucky spitter might not have been the only person who auditioned for this role but according to Deadline, once he did, it was a wrap.

He got the lead role after his first ever screen audition, immediately winning over the filmmakers and execs, particularly Barris. Harlow’s got game too, as evidenced by his play during the recent NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game. The filmmakers are now looking to set his co-star as the movie is on a fast track.

If you, by some inexplicable circumstance, have never seen the OG White Men Can’t Jump then you have unequivocally been robbed of a cultural gem and you should cease everything you are doing immediately and press play.

Hit the comment section and sound off about the news of Jack Harlow as Woody Harrelson’s character in the White Men Can’t Jump reboot.