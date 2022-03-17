Jack Harlow explains why he kept Tory Lanez and DaBaby on “What’s Poppin'” remix

Ryan Pfluger

Jack Harlow is explaining why he determined to maintain Tory Lanez and DaBaby on his remix of “What’s Poppin'” regardless of their latest controversies.

In a brand new interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper acknowledged that whereas he did face stress to take away Tory and DaBaby from the music, they recorded the observe earlier than the 2 have been “canceled.” Lanez, as we all know, has been charged with capturing Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby got here below hearth for making homophobic remarks.

“I do know I am individual,” Harlow tells Rolling Stone. “My character, my integrity are crucial to me. And I believe I’ve accomplished such job that now I am being pressured to reply for different folks’s actions.”

He provides, “It does not really feel proper as a grown man to talk for different grown males on a regular basis.”

Harlow did present his assist for Megan Thee Stallion, although, telling the magazine, ”One factor’s for certain, is that Megan bought shot. And I want her nothing however love and respect.”

As beforehand reported, Harlow introduced that his new album, Come House the Youngsters Miss You, is due out Could 6.

