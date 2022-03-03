Jackson Reffitt, son of January 6 defendant Guy Reffitt, googled the FBI tip line to report his father

Witness for the prosecution Jackson Reffitt took the stand Thursday in the trial of his father, Guy Reffitt, the first January 6 defendant to stand trial. He testified about sitting in his bedroom and secretly googling the FBI tip line to tell the bureau about his father, a member of a far-right, extremist group, because he was worried about what his father might do. He did this in his bedroom, he told the court, while his father was in the house.

It “felt gross” to be googling a way to tip the FBI off about his dad, “to report my father,” Jackson told the court.

Jackson, a teenager who wears his hair long and speaks softly, told the court that his politics differ from his father’s. Where he goes left, his father goes right, he said.

Sketch: Jackson Reffitt, son of January 6 defendant Guy Reffitt, testifies for the prosecution, Mar. 3, 2022. William J. Hennessy, Jr.



Guy Reffitt is a member of an anti-government, pro-gun rights militia that calls itself the Texas Three Percenters. Jackson said his father has told him that the group’s name is derived from the American Revolution.

Guy Reffitt is accused of transporting firearms from Texas to Washington, D.C., and of bringing a firearm to the Capitol on January 6.

Jackson identified the Three Percenters logo on clothing belonging to his father and stickers that adorn Guy Reffitt’s truck. He said his father wouldn’t let him stay in the house when the group met there.

And Guy Reffitt “pretty much all the time” keeps his Smith & Wesson gun on his hip,” his son testified.

That’s the gun Reffitt is accused of carrying during the riot at the Capitol. In photos shown by prosecutors, Jackson identified a handgun on the nightstand in his father’s bedroom and a Trump hat Guy Reffitt would wear “every day or so.”

In late 2020, Jackson Reffitt says he became “paranoid” about his father’s plans.

Prosecutor: How many times did he reference doing something big? Jackson Reffitt: “Several”

Jackson Reffitt testified about messages his father allegedly sent to his family, including one that read, “We did it in the CIVIL WAR and now we are doing it again. It’s the government that is going to be destroyed in this fight”.

Jackson says he took this literally and told his father that voting and democracy are the way to effect change. The elder Reffitt retorted, “We have had enough.”

He expressed concern about his father’s safety on January 6, when Guy Reffitt had arrived in Washington, D.C.,, Jackson sent a text to his father at 9 a.m.: “Dad please be safe !! You know you are risking not only your business but ur life too and that isn’t just something to through (sic) away LOL”.

Guy Reffitt’s attorneys suggested Wednesday that they will argue that the case against him is “a lot of hype,” that he is prone to “brag” and that “he exaggerates and rants” and uses “a lot of hyperbole.”

If convicted, Guy Reffitt could face a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.