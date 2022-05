A drive in June hopes not only to help blood supplies but also to raise awareness about leukemia.

The June 13 blood drive is being hosted by Sara’s Studio of Dance and Prairieland United Way. It honors Griffin Roegge of Jacksonville, who was diagnosed in February with leukemia. Roegge has received several transfusions for the disease, which primarily affects the blood and bone marrow.

The event will be at Jacksonville Community Center, 1309 S. Main St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donating blood takes about 45 minutes to an hour.

Appointments are required by calling 800-747-5401 or going online to bloodcenter.org.