Oklahoma

Jacksonville drops in US News list

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Jacksonville dropped two spots on US News & World Report’s annual list of The Best Places to Live in the U.S. but held its spot as the fourth best place in Florida.

The annual list ranks 150 of the largest U.S. municipalities, weighing factors such as unemployment rate, housing costs, household income, crime rate, education, health care and air quality to determine the rankings.

San Jose, Calif.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Washington, D.C.; Albany, N.Y.; and Boston moved ahead of Jacksonville in the overall ratings. Jacksonville, at number 24 on the list, jumped over Denver, Seattle, Charlotte and Fort Collins, Colo.

Jacksonville newcomer’s guide:30 things they don’t always tell you about Duval

Say what? 11 things about Jacksonville we bet you didn’t know

Bucket list:55 fun things to do in Florida including restaurants, bars, beaches and more!





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram