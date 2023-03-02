Jacksonville, Florida roundup – Ballotpedia News

Florida is protecting elections, together with for municipal workplaces in Jacksonville, on March 21, 2023. Plenty of applicants operating in those elections finished Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses permit citizens to listen to immediately from applicants about what motivates them to run for place of business.

Below is a number of responses from the applicants who crammed out the survey as of Feb. 28. To learn each and every candidate’s complete responses, click on their identify on the backside of the thing.

Donna Deegan (D) is operating for mayor of Jacksonville and the overall election is on March 21. Here’s how Deegan answered to the query: “What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?”

“As Mayor, my top priorities will be to address infrastructure, public health and safety, and build an inclusive economy. First, I will work to improve the conditions of neglected neighborhoods by repairing crumbling infrastructure, which I believe is essential for the growth and development of our city. …Second, I will focus on improving public health access and education. …Third, I aim to foster an inclusive economy by collaborating with current corporate partners and attracting businesses that align with this goal, to ensure that all residents of Jacksonville benefit from economic growth. …I believe, as mayor, my best levers for reducing crime are economic. A collaborative approach that combines causes of poverty, education, food insecurity and of course partnership with our sheriff.”

Joshua Hicks (D) is operating for Jacksonville City Council At-large Position 2 and the overall election is on March 21. Here’s how Hicks answered to the query: “What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?”

“We need to ensure we are fixing and upgrading the infrastructure in older neighborhoods, including fixing streets, adding sidewalks and street lights, replacing septic tank systems, eliminating food deserts, addressing neighborhood parks in disrepair, and listening to the needs of the communities. …We need to take a citywide approach to affordable housing including removing construction barriers, requiring a percentage of affordable units in new developments, and rethinking zoning so we can bring in more multifamily units. …We need to be promoting the available resources to businesses in every neighborhood, not just certain parts of the city. Those resources can include façade grants, incubator programs, merchant associations, and more.”

