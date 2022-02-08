Jacksonville Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as next Head Coach – Jacksonville Jaguars News

by Ethan Biddle | Jaguars Correspondent | Thu, Feb 3rd 10:33pm EST

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced Thursday that the Jacksonville Jaguars will be hiring former Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson for the 2022 NFL Season. (Adam Schefter on Twitter)

Fantasy Impact:

Pederson, a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles, was without a job last season but is now back with a new gig in an interesting situation. Pederson led Carson Wentz to an MVP-caliber season in 2017, which is a good sign for Trevor Lawrence, but it is noteworthy that Wentz struggled after that season and was soon after shipped out of Philadelphia. Still, Pederson is a coach that many players respect around the league and in turn should be a huge improvement in the locker room after what the team had to go through last year.