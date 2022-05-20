Jacksonville offering free crime prevention course for landlords

The free training will be offered on Thursday, June 9, to rental property owners and managers.
The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are joining together to offer training to landlords.
The free training will be offered on Tuesday, July 9, to rental property owners and managers. The resource will help landlords prevent illegal activity on their properties, according to the City.
The course is free, but registration is required and limited to the first 50 participants. The course will be held in person at Northeast Florida Builders Association, 6747 Southpoint Parkway, Jacksonville. Parking is free.
The following topics will be covered in the course, according to the program’s website:
Prevention and Applicant Screening
- How code compliance can protect your rights as a landlord
- Benefits of applicant screening
- Tips to strengthen rental agreements
- How to become a proactive property manager
Drug Nuisance Abatement
- Warning signs of drug activity
- Actions you must take if you discover your tenant or tenant’s guests are conducting illegal activities at your property
- Role of the Police Department
- Crisis resolution and the eviction process
“The content of the course has been developed through a process of intensive research involving hundreds of organizations and individuals: landlords, management associations, private attorneys, public defenders, housing authority personnel, tenant screening companies, law enforcement leaders, district officers, and many others,” as listed in the description of the program.