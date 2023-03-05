Jacksonville police investigating drowning of 2 1/2-year-old child

Jacksonville police the usage of bloodhounds, drones and divers discovered a lacking 2 1/2-year-old child unresponsive in a pond close to the teenager’s Westside house Friday evening.

Life-saving efforts to restore the infant on the scene have been unsuccessful and the teenager used to be pronounced useless at an area health facility, Lt. Mike Silcox of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office mentioned on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office did not determine the child who Silcox mentioned have been reported lacking about at 5:50 p.m. within the 1600 block of Avenger Lane close to Normandy Boulevard and Herlong Road.

Home safety digital camera video confirmed the path the child used to be going. A Sheriff’s Office bloodhound then tracked the infant to at least one of a number of ponds locally, he mentioned.

About 40 mins after the quest started, Silcox mentioned officials pulled the child from the pond at 6:21 and instantly started CPR. The child used to be rushed to the health facility however used to be pronounced useless.

Because the investigation used to be within the initial phases, it wasn’t recognized instantly how lengthy the child would possibly had been within the water.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children & Families are investigating the loss of life.

Drowning is the main motive of loss of life for youngsters age 1-4 years outdated in line with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The loss of life is the second one drowning of a Jacksonville child this yr.

On Jan. 28, every other infant between the ages of 2 and three died after wandering right into a swimming pool at their circle of relatives’s house within the Jacksonville Heights house, reported First Coast News, the Times-Union news spouse.