Jacob Lewis’ sister April thanks Swifties for all their support





April Bancroft sought after to present her more youthful brother Jacob an unforgettable Christmas provide. She stunned him with Taylor Swift live performance tickets, a display they’d been excited to wait for months. However, tragedy struck at the manner house from the live performance, as their automotive broke down at the Southwest Freeway. Jacob was once struck and killed through an oncoming car whilst looking to push the automobile to the shoulder. April’s social media feed main as much as the live performance confirmed how excited they have been for the display. They sang alongside, danced and loved a memorable night time. It wasn’t till after the live performance that the circle of relatives gained the devastating news. Jacob’s playful video from the live performance was once his closing Twitter post. The motive force who hit Jacob left the scene, however was once later arrested and charged with DWI and failure to prevent and render help. The circle of relatives has been touched through the outpouring of support and love from the Swiftie group, who donated tens of hundreds of bucks to a GoFundMe marketing campaign arrange at the circle of relatives’s behalf. The circle of relatives plans to make use of the price range to create a theater scholarship in Jacob’s title at his alma mater. Jacob liked acting and was once about to begin his sophomore yr at Sam Houston State University within the musical theater program. It’s a heartbreaking tale of a circle of relatives’s loss, but additionally a testomony to the facility of song and the kindness of strangers.

HOUSTON — Jacob Lewis and his sister, April Bancroft, have been taking a look ahead to Taylor Swift’s Era Tour live performance in Houston for months. She stunned her little brother with tickets again in December. “It was my Christmas present to him because he had never been to see Taylor,” April instructed Rolling Stone. “I told him if it was any show it was this one because he had to see her sing everything that she’s ever come out with. The concert was absolutely amazing. We had so much fun.” In the week main as much as the live performance, April’s Twitter feed instructed the tale of the way excited they have been. She and Jacob have been counting down the times. You wish to chill out, it’s simply Taylor Swift #HoustonTSErasTour pic.twitter.com/i44Zwa3QVx — April Bancroft (@apriltheswiftie) April 21, 2023 When Swift took the degree at NRG Stadium, they sang alongside, danced and had a blast. Both siblings shared a playful video from the live performance by no means dreaming it might be Jacob’s closing Twitter post. Not so much occurring at the moment. #TSxCapitalOne #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/72DdGjULjB — Jacob Lewis (@tallestoaktree) April 21, 2023 What have been a mystical night time with 3 hours of Swift’s song took a sad flip at the manner house. The motive force left the scene however a wrecker motive force noticed what came about and adopted him, relaying his location to the 911 dispatcher. Police arrested Alan Hayes, 34, and charged him with DWI and failure to prevent and render help. I can’t even describe the ache I think at this second for the lack of my brother. We liked you such a lot @taylorswift13. Thank you for making this our closing reminiscence in combination #JacobLewis https://t.co/cRHT5T54YT — April Bancroft (@apriltheswiftie) April 24, 2023 The circle of relatives has been touched through the reaction from fellow Swifties who have despatched numerous messages of support. “I can’t categorical the overpowering happiness and gratitude from each and every #Swiftie available in the market. Thank you thanks thanks,” April tweeted. ” … your words have inspired me through my day so much.” I can’t categorical the overpowering happiness and gratitude from each and every Follow us Save

