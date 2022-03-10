Jada Pinkett Smith Praises Rihanna For ‘Rih-Defining’ Maternity Style

Black America Internet Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram this week to reward Rihanna for sporting sheer Black lingerie to the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 trend present.

“Who says you’ll be able to’t put on see-thru suits while you’re preggers???” she captioned a side-by-side photograph to Instagram of herself and Rihanna, 34, sporting related sheer outfits throughout their respective pregnancies. “I really like me some Rih. She’s daring, unapologetic, fierce, type and an all-around ladies lady. She likes to see different ladies win and that’s one among her qualities I like most,” Pinkett Smith continued.

“She’s a queen that loves serving to different ladies discover and maintain their very own crowns. As ladies, it’s essential that we seeeee each other, assist heal each other, love each other and help each other. Right here’s to at least one extra of my favorites for Worldwide Ladies’s Month.”

Rihanna is anticipating her first youngster with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and since asserting her being pregnant final month, the singer has had her child bump on full show. Jada has raved that Rihanna is “daring, unapologetic, fierce, type”.

Rihanna dished with PEOPLE last month about her being pregnant fashion.

“I’m having fun with not having to fret about masking up my tummy,” the “We Discovered Love” singer mentioned on the time. “If I really feel just a little chubby, it’s like, no matter! It’s a child!”

She added, “Proper now, being pregnant, some days you simply really feel like, ‘Ugh, I simply wish to lay right here on this sofa all day.’ However while you placed on just a little face and just a little lipstick, you remodel.”

Rihanna admits that dressing up whereas preggers presents some “uncomfortable” challenges.

“I’m making an attempt to get pleasure from it as a lot as I might, and trend is one among my favourite issues. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” she beforehand informed Leisure Tonight. “It may possibly get uncomfortable at instances, and so you’ll be able to gown the half and faux.”

