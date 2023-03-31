Jadakiss on potential rematch of The LOX and Dipset Verzuz: “I would love to run it back”

Jadakiss is down for a redo of The LOX and Dipset Verzuz, per the request of former opponent Jim Jones.

When asked about his thoughts on a potential rematch, he joked, “You gotta talk to my advisors.” Then he told Vibe, “I would love to run it back, you know what I mean? Why not? For sure.”

The Verzuz between The LOX and Dipset took place back in 2021 at Madison Square’s Hulu Theater, showcasing two hip-hop groups in their old stomping grounds of New York. Social media crowned The LOX champions for their preparation, stage presence and delivery.

If there were slightly different circumstances, however, Jim believes his group could have a better chance.

“Last time, there was a lot going on. The venue was way too small. There were people on my back. There were people on people’s shoulders in there,” he says. “I think we need proper respect of doing it in the Garden, the big Garden, with proper security, set up right so everybody have breathing room,” he adds. “Not using it as no excuse, but we need a rematch for the city. I’m puttin’ it out there like Rocky after he lost to Apollo Creed … And we gonna be ready like hot spaghetti.”

Jada has been in the hip-hop game for over two decades. Reflecting on the genre during its 50th anniversary year, he tells Vibe, “Hip-Hop means everything to me. It’s what I wanted to be, it’s something I was able to become. Feed my family, put my kids through college by doing something I love. 50 years. Let’s get another 50.”

He also announced he’s working on a new album that will come out this year.