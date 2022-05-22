Jadeveon Clowney NFL free agency: Pro Bowl pass rusher re-signs with Browns on one-year deal

Baker Mayfield might appear to be on his way out of a Cleveland Browns uniform, but Jadeveon Clowney is heading in the opposite direction. The former first-overall pick has completed his decision-making process in 2022 NFL free agency, after having not signed with any club nearing the start of OTAs in June. Much to the pleasure of head coach Kevin Stefanski and Co., Clowney has agreed to terms on a deal that will return him to Cleveland for the 2022 season.

He’s set to sign a one-year deal worth upwards of $11 million, CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reports, staying in place as an impact pass rusher opposite All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. Better still for the Browns is in how much Clowney wanted to remain, having reportedly turned down other offers that reached $15 million — per NFL Network — and offered multiple years to stick around.

If true, it’s a major coup for the Browns.

Clowney, 29, racked up nine sacks in 14 starts last season — his best production in that category since his final season with the Houston Texans (2018). Since leaving the Texans for free agency, he’s struggled to re-establish himself as a top pass rusher in the league, delivering only three sacks for the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2019 and no sacks in 2020, as a member of the Tennessee Titans. He’d go on to sign a one-year deal with the Browns in 2021, and will now ink his fourth consecutive prove-it deal in as many years.

A three-time Pro Bowler and former second-team All-Pro, there’s clearly still plenty left in his tank, and the Browns hope he can use it to replicate the resurgence he experienced on his first deal in Cleveland.