Jae Crowder questions why Bucks traded for him after loss to Heat: ‘I don’t know my purpose here’

Veteran ahead Jae Crowder performed little or no throughout the postseason for the Milwaukee Bucks, and he expressed confusion as to why the workforce had traded for him in any respect. Acquired by means of the Bucks in a while ahead of the business time limit in February, Crowder performed a complete of 18 video games for the workforce throughout the common season and averaged nearly 19 mins in keeping with recreation. However, his function reduced within the playoffs, and he handiest performed a complete of half-hour throughout the five-game first spherical collection in opposition to the Miami Heat. He performed for a trifling ten seconds in video games 4 and 5. The workforce’s loss to Miami left Crowder feeling disgruntled about how Bucks trainer Mike Budenholzer had used him.
Speaking to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Crowder said, “I’ve by no means been in a state of affairs like that…Check my résumé. I’ve been taking part in. I’ve all the time been taking part in. I’m very perplexed as to why I used to be introduced right here. I don’t know my purpose right here and why I used to be introduced right here… I wasn’t anticipating that, DNPs. I have not had them in my profession so why get started now?”
Some discovered Crowder’s loss of taking part in time throughout the playoffs mystifying, particularly given the Bucks’ want to counter Jimmy Butler. Crowder is an agile defender and can have varied the workforce’s protection, a minimum of. It is truthful to imagine whether or not extra time at the court docket for Crowder can have made a distinction throughout the collection.
Despite his dissatisfaction along with his function throughout the playoffs, Crowder, who is ready to change into an unrestricted unfastened agent in the summertime, has now not dominated out re-signing with the Bucks. He spoke extremely of his teammates within the lockeroom, announcing that it’s a very good workforce of people who appreciates onerous paintings and has amusing after the paintings is completed. Crowder will most probably don’t have any scarcity of choices as a veteran ahead who can give efficient protection and ground spacing for any workforce.
