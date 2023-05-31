Jaguars being ‘careful’ managing Calvin Ridley’s reps: We want him ‘ready to go for camp,’ Doug Pederson says

Atlanta Falcons participant Calvin Ridley has been absent from an NFL video games since Week 6 of the 2021 season, having stepped away to cope with psychological health-related problems. As a results of violating the league’s playing coverage, which noticed him having a bet on NFL video games whilst absent from the workforce, Ridley used to be suspended for the 2022 season. He has since been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars and is now collaborating in arranged workforce actions. Jaguars trainer Doug Pederson studies that the workforce is taking a wary manner with Ridley as he adjusts to their gadget and returns to the sector.

Pederson explains, “He hasn’t played in a while, plus the injury. We’re just trying to be careful with him. He’s done an outstanding job for us. He’s the type of guy that you have to kinda pump the brakes with. He wants to go so much and so fast and so hard out there at practice that we just kind of have to pump the brakes and just tell him now’s not the time.”







The Jaguars are depending on Ridley as their primary receiver this season, and his chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a very powerful. The workforce needs to make certain that Ridley is wholesome and able for the season, for the reason that he has no longer performed soccer since October 2021. Pederson emphasizes, “Just more or less just being cautious with him…and really, just making sure that he’s, again, he hasn’t played a ton of football and just want to make sure he’s ready to go for camp.”