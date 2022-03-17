Jaguars free agency spending spree continues: Jacksonville agrees to terms with Darious Williams, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars proceed to spend huge in free company, solely this time they did not should outbid anyone. Darious Williams agreed to phrases on a three-year, $30 million take care of Jacksonville Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Williams will obtain $18 million assured and the deal and max out to $39 million. Per NFL Community, Williams had larger gives — however got here to Jacksonville since that is the place he was born and raised. Williams was 17th on Pete Prisco’s record of the highest 100 free brokers.

One of many underrated cornerbacks available on the market, Williams was neglected as a result of he performed reverse of Jalen Ramsey with the Los Angeles Rams. He began 13 video games final 12 months and recorded 71 tackles and 9 passes defensed with zero interceptions. As the first defender in protection, Williams allowed opposing quarterbacks to finish 64.6% of their passes for an 80.6 passer score.

Williams was undrafted in 2018 and signed with the Baltimore Ravens, solely to land with the Rams as a waiver pickup. He labored his manner into the beginning lineup in 2020 and by no means relinquished the function. His greatest season was in 2020, when Williams completed with 4 interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 16 video games (10 begins).

Williams is anticipated to start out within the Jaguars’ secondary at cornerback reverse Shaquill Griffin with Tyson Campbell additionally within the combine. Jacksonville has spent huge in free company, agreeing to reported offers with large receiver Christian Kirk (four years, $73M), proper guard Brandon Scherff (three years, $49.5M) defensive sort out Foley Fatukasi (three years, $30M), tight finish Evan Engram (1 12 months, $9M), linebacker Foye Oluokun (three years, $45M), and large receiver Zay Jones (three years, $24M).

Jacksonville has spent an estimated $259.5 million in free company.