Jaguars releasing veteran Carlos Hyde ahead of 2022 NFL free agency

Carlos Hyde is as soon as once more on the lookout for a brand new NFL house. The veteran operating again signed on with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the beginning of what devolved right into a disastrous one-year stint of City Meyer as head coach (his former collegiate coach), however with the ousting of Meyer and the onboarding of Doug Pedersen as his substitute brings inevitable adjustments throughout the board.

Sadly for Hyde, he is a kind of adjustments, with the Jaguars releasing him forward of 2022 NFL free company. The transfer ends Hyde’s second stint with the group, one which sees a two-year contract minimize brief halfway by way of and after the 31-year-old suffered a concussion that landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

“Carlos feels nice and he is trying ahead to his subsequent alternative,” his agent advised CBS Sports activities NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Hyde, who delivered a 1,000-yard season for the Houston Texans in 2019 earlier than spending one yr with the Seattle Seahawks en path to the Jaguars, is now set to hitch a pool of free agent operating backs that is not missing for expertise. If wholesome, as soon as among the best backs on the San Francisco 49ers roster, the previous second-round decide might be priceless as a rotational again in somebody’s system, and the Jaguars did him a favor by not ready till free company was nicely underway earlier than giving him a chance to take calls.