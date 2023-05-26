Jaguars scoop up Brandon McManus less than 48 hours after Broncos release veteran kicker

Brandon McManus, the veteran kicker of Denver Broncos, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars less than 48 hours after being launched by way of the previous workforce. The Jaguars showed the signing of McManus on Thursday, pointing out that the deal is legitimate for a yr in step with ESPN. To make room for McManus, the Jaguars traded Riley Patterson, a fellow kicker, to the Detroit Lions for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick out, as according to NFL Media. Patterson performed in seven video games for the Lions in 2021.

McManus began his skilled occupation as an undrafted loose agent in 2013 from Temple and went directly to spend a little while with the Colts and Giants sooner than transferring to the Broncos in 2014. He remained with the workforce till Tuesday, and he was once the final last participant from the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 championship workforce. In that fit, he finished all 3 of his box purpose makes an attempt. McManus additionally ranks 2d at the franchise’s all-time scoring checklist.

McManus has finished 81.4% of his box purpose makes an attempt and 96.9% of his further issues all the way through his skilled occupation. However, within the final season, the 31-year-old confronted a stoop as he may simplest entire 77.8% of his box targets. Nonetheless, 5 of his 8 misses have been from 50 yards or extra, thus indicating that he transformed 86.9% of his box purpose makes an attempt from inside of 50 yards.

McManus will now sign up for the Jacksonville Jaguars workforce that’s the favorite to come back out of the AFC South after making it to the Divisional Round final season. He replaces Patterson, who performed in all 17 regular-season video games for the workforce in 2022 and transformed 85.7% of his box targets and 97.3% of his further issues.