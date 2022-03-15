Jaguars spending big on defense, adding Foye Oluokun, Foley Fatukasi for combined $75M, per reports

The Jaguars entered the 2022 NFL offseason with extra wage cap area than all however a number of groups. Already, they’re placing it to make use of. Hours into the league’s authorized tampering interval, along with reportedly placing a cope with longtime Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville is ready to pay up for a number of defensive starters. The staff on Monday agreed to commit a mixed $75 million to former Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun and former Jets defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, per NFL Media.
Oluokun, 26, will get a three-year, $45M deal, according to Ian Rapoport, a yr after main the NFL with 192 tackles, the seventh-highest recorded single-season complete in league historical past. A former sixth-round pick of Yale, who additionally logged three interceptions in 2021, he’ll change into the fourth-highest-paid linebacker within the NFL, incomes a mean of $15M per yr.
Fatukasi, in the meantime, will get a three-year, $30M deal, with $20M assured, according to Mike Garafolo. The 27-year-old former Jets sixth-round decide emerged as a full-time starter alongside Quinnen Williams in 2021, totaling 46 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 6 quarterback hits. He additionally began eight video games in 2020, ending with 42 tackles, six tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.
Each additions determine to fit in as quick starters for a Jaguars protection that struggled at each degree in 2021.
