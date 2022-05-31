Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence already seeing the benefits in having Doug Pederson as a former NFL quarterback

One of many largest property towards the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as head coach was the quick improvement of Trevor Lawrence. Pederson has already declared the 2022 season is Lawrence’s rookie 12 months, having the younger quarterback throw the whole lot he discovered from his actual 2021 rookie season below exiled former coach City Meyer out the window.
Lawrence will get a full offseason to develop below Pederson, who has performed 100 video games at quarterback within the NFL over 14 seasons (10 accrued). Pederson already developed one younger quarterback right into a MVP candidate by his second season (Carson Wentz) and was a part of the mind belief that developed Nick Foles right into a Tremendous Bowl MVP.
By means of the OTA classes, Lawrence is already utilizing Pederson’s NFL expertise to his profit.
“I believe you may at all times inform the way in which a coach communicates with a quarterback as a result of he is been in my footwear,” Lawrence mentioned throughout OTAs. “Quarterback’s an attention-grabbing place. It isn’t an enormous rah-rah, chew anyone out. I imply you have got some coaches which might be like that however for me, that is simply not what I would like.
“I can have a dialog and Coach Pederson’s nice about that. At each play, he offers you a chunk of suggestions that one other coach won’t offer you simply because he is aware of what it is like and it is one thing little that he may see that another person does not see. Having the pinnacle coach be capable of step in, even at present a pair occasions, three or 4 occasions, after a play, he’ll come over and provides me somewhat tip or no matter. Simply having a head coach that may try this and actually, actually is aware of what he is speaking about is cool.”
Pederson spent a decade studying the place as an understudy for Dan Marino and Brett Favre earlier than getting his personal likelihood to start out for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. Pederson was introduced in by then-Eagles head coach Andy Reid to mentor Donovan McNabb, holding the fort till McNabb was able to take over because the franchise quarterback.
Reid gave Pederson one other alternative a decade later, hiring him because the offensive high quality management coach — and later quarterbacks coach — of the Eagles from 2009 to 2012. Pederson later adopted Reid to Kansas Metropolis Chiefs as his offensive coordinator earlier than touchdown the Eagles head-coaching job in 2016. Pederson has been instrumental in turning round Michael Vick and Alex Smith’s profession, whereas reworking Wentz into the most effective quarterbacks in soccer previous to his ACL and LCL damage.
Lawrence trusts Pederson to show his profession round, which has been a very powerful factor for the Jaguars this offseason so far.
“That is the most important factor in a staff is simply trusting one another, trusting the fellows within the locker room but additionally the employees,” Lawrence mentioned. “That is one thing, clearly, we did not have lots of final 12 months, so I imply I believe our locker room did an amazing job final 12 months of staying collectively.
“Nevertheless it’s cool to see him (Pederson) make {that a} precedence and he is aware of and understands that that’s undoubtedly one thing that we have now to guarantee that we have now on this constructing. I do suppose we’re constructing that, and I imply from the whole lot I’ve seen, everybody’s trusting each other, actually simply going to work, and making ready ourselves.”
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL