Jaguars vs. Raiders set for NFL’s 2022 Hall of Fame Game: Date, time, location for preseason opener

The first matchup of the 2022 NFL season is set. The Jaguars and Raiders will square off Aug. 4 for next season’s annual Hall of Fame Game preseason opener, the NFL announced Monday. Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, in Canton, Ohio, will play host to the AFC showdown, which will also mark the unofficial debuts of new Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

Set for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff during Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week, the 2022 Hall of Fame Game will mark the start of the NFL’s 103rd season, featuring the Jaguars’ second appearance in the preseason opener and the Raiders’ fourth.

Pederson has been tasked with rebuilding Jacksonville, along with 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, two years after his dismissal as Eagles head coach. He led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl victory in 2017. McDaniels, meanwhile, recently replaced interim coach Rich Bisaccia in Las Vegas, with the Raiders fresh off a one-and-done playoff appearance.

Jaguars legend Tony Boselli and Raiders greats Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour will be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 6, two days after the game, inside the stadium.

Tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4.