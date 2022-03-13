Jake Paul pitches UFC bout vs. Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal, with fighter benefits on the line

Jake Paul says he can be keen to battle as soon as within the UFC towards both Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal — with some caveats.
The YouTube influencer-turned-boxer stated Saturday in a press release to ESPN that he would signal a one-fight UFC contract to compete towards both McGregor or Masvidal in MMA with a wager on the road. Paul first tweeted about the idea Saturday morning.
Dana – Because you like me now, how a couple of 1 battle UFC deal to battle Conor.
If I win, you conform to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal.
If I lose I donate my complete purse to all UFC fighters who make lower than $50Ok a battle and by no means point out UFC once more
Deal?
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022
Paul proposes that if he wins, the UFC should arrange a plan to pay fighters 50% of firm income and provides fighters full well being care. If Paul loses, he stated he would donate his complete purse to UFC fighters making lower than $50,000 per battle “and I’ll by no means point out the UFC once more.”
Paperwork cited within the antitrust lawsuit filed towards the UFC put fighter pay at about 18% to 20% of firm income.
“Preventing Conor is what I need most, however would battle Masvidal as properly,” Paul stated. “I do know it may appear not possible to beat these guys in MMA, however whenever you imagine, you’ll be able to obtain something. I might ask for six months to coach.”
The UFC has but to reply to Paul’s pitch and it might be exterior the norm for the promotion to take action. However UFC president Dana White, who has feuded with Paul publicly over the previous 12 months, would not shut the door on Paul someday preventing within the UFC, he stated in an interview earlier this 12 months with TSN.
Paul and his group stated they’re severe in regards to the proposal. In his assertion, Paul referenced desirous to emulate Marvin Miller, the longtime Main League Baseball Gamers Affiliation government who made the baseball gamers’ union one of many strongest unions in the US. UFC fighters will not be unionized and are designated as impartial contractors.
“That is greater than me,” Paul stated. “That is my Marvin Miller power.”
Paul stated he would desire a purse from the UFC to battle McGregor or Masvidal someplace within the vary of what CM Punk or Brock Lesnar have been paid. Punk reportedly made about $1 million per battle, whereas Lesnar’s assured purse for his final bout, UFC 200 in 2016, was $2.5 million.
Paul stated that may be lower than he’s presently making in boxing. In 2021, Paul beat former UFC fighter Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley twice, most just lately by way of one-punch knockout final December.
“If I lose I might donate my earnings from the battle to fighters who make lower than $50Ok per battle, with the next share going to athletes who make the least however have been within the UFC longer,” Paul stated. “And I’ll by no means point out UFC once more.”
Paul stated if he wins, he’d need the UFC to decide to a five-year plan that may step by step give fighters 50% of income, plus “year-round well being care,” together with advantages that may proceed after a fighter’s UFC profession “based mostly on tenure.”
“There are not any losers on this proposal,” Paul stated. “UFC has an enormous income producing occasion. If I win, Dana will change the way forward for UFC fighters endlessly. If I lose there can be a one-time bonus to loads of fighters, MMA does not have to listen to from me once more and Conor [or] Jorge win once more and get to close up Jake Paul.”
Paul, 25, has by no means competed in MMA. He was a highschool wrestler and is constructing a profitable profession in boxing, although the extent of his competitors has been criticized. There isn’t a doubting his appreciable fame, although, particularly amongst a youthful demographic. Paul’s boxing matches have been major-scale occasions and his assist selling the first-ever girls’s boxing headliner at Madison Sq. Backyard — Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor — led to a sellout.
Most Invaluable Promotions, an organization co-founded by Paul and his enterprise associate and former UFC chief monetary officer Nakisa Bidarian, are representing Serrano. Bidarian stated Paul is severe about his plan to do a one-fight deal within the UFC, and there is little doubt it might be a monstrous moneymaker for all concerned.
“Whereas the UFC enterprise has meaningfully modified for the higher since my employment there six years in the past, I actually imagine a UFC battle between Conor and Jake on ESPN can be the largest MMA PPV occasion in historical past,” Bidarian stated.
These within the MMA group are break up on Paul’s rhetoric about serving to fighters. Some fighters, coaches and managers imagine it is a constructive factor, regardless if Paul is being honest. Others suppose the social media star’s phrases are self-serving and will not lead wherever.
“The highlight he’s shining on MMA-related points is just well worth the tweets that put it up for sale,” one distinguished supervisor advised ESPN final month. “Won’t change something. Not even just a little.”
