TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Jalen Milroe threw for 3 touchdowns in his first begin and No. 1 Alabama made a remaining goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday evening in a battle of backup quarterbacks.

Playing with out injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) wanted two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the protection.

Haynes King, subbing for injured starter Max Johnson, drove the Aggies (3-2, 1-2) 69 yards within the remaining 1:50.

Jordan Battle appeared to finish the menace with an interception in the long run zone, however Brian Branch was flagged for go interference. That arrange one remaining shot from the two with three seconds left, however King’s go to Stewart fell incomplete.