Jamaica vs. Suriname odds how to watch, live stream: Concacaf Nations League predictions for June 4, 2022

The 2022 Concacaf Nations League continues on Saturday as Suriname hosts Jamaica. Each groups are on the lookout for wins to compete with Group A frontrunner Mexico, nevertheless it will not be a straightforward feat for both membership. Suriname has gained three of its final 4 matches throughout all competitors, however has by no means defeated Jamaica and misplaced its final assembly 2-0. In the meantime, the Reggae Boyz are coming off a 2-1 win over Honduras within the World Cup qualifiers however are having hassle preserving the ball out of their very own internet. With either side determined for a victory, that is one Nations League match you’ll not wish to miss. You’ll be able to stream all the action on Paramount+.
Kickoff from Flora Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname is about for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Jamaica because the +104 favourite (threat $100 to win $104) on the 90-minute cash line, whereas Suriname is the +275 underdog within the newest Jamaica vs. Suriname odds. A draw is priced at +200, and the over-under for complete objectives scored is 2.5. Saturday’s match will probably be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.
Learn how to watch Suriname vs. Jamaica
- Suriname vs. Jamaica date: Saturday, June 4
- Suriname vs. Jamaica time: 7 p.m. ET
- Suriname vs. Jamaica reside stream: Paramount+
Concacaf Nations League picks for Suriname vs. Jamaica
Earlier than you tune in to Saturday’s match, you have to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He’s a high-volume bettor who has huge data of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, Eimer has coated the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and rather more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a profitable file of 260-133-1 with over 90 models of revenue for his group on varied platforms over a latest two-month stretch.
For Suriname vs. Jamaica, Eimer is betting each groups to attain at a +110 payout. Whereas Suriname is taken into account to have the weaker of the 2 offenses, they’ve narrowly outscored 6-5 over their final 5 matches courting again to once they acquired shut out by Jamaica within the Gold Cup final July. And though Jamaica is coming off of that win over Honduras, their protection has struggled which has led the workforce to be outscored 11-Four of their final 5 matches. With each groups having flaws that would value them, the combat to compete with Mexico for greatest workforce within the Nations League group turns into extra sophisticated.
“With Mexico being the heavy favourite, a win right here is crucial for either side to have an opportunity of maintaining,” Eimer informed SportsLine. “Historical past is on Jamaica’s facet, however with either side in struggling kind, it provides us a tough matchup come Saturday night time.”
Learn how to watch, reside stream Concacaf Nations League on Paramount+
