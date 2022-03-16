Jamal Murray could be inching closer to return, and if that happens the Nuggets are going to be a problem

The Denver Nuggets have greater than stayed afloat whereas ready on Jamal Murray and/or Michael Porter Jr. to return to the courtroom. On the energy of what ought to be a second straight MVP marketing campaign from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are at the moment the West’s No. 6 seed, and now it seems that Murray might in truth be inching nearer to that return.
On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Murray, who has but to play this season after having ACL surgical procedure final April, has been assigned to the Grand Rapids Gold, the Nuggets’ G League affiliate, for “observe reps” within the subsequent step of his restoration.
Following this report, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reported that Murray’s work with Grand Rapids will doubtless encompass 4-on-Four and 5-on-5 motion, however not full courtroom. Singer beforehand reported that Murray was “50-50” to return this season. That is clearly a step in the fitting route.
As for Porter, Sam Amick of The Athletic had this to say a few potential return two weeks in the past: “A supply with data of Porter Jr.’s standing stated the 23 12 months previous is on observe to return in mid-to-late March.” Right here we’re, in mid-March.
Till we really see Murray or Porter, who had again surgical procedure in December, on the courtroom for the Nuggets, none of that is for positive. However with how good the Nuggets have appeared with out these two, you may’t assist however get enthusiastic about the potential of one or each of them returning in time for the playoffs.
In the event that they do, Denver goes to be a significant issue. Have a look at the on-off splits for Jokic. When he is enjoying, Denver would possibly effectively be the very best crew within the league with no second star. Now add Murray, a confirmed nuclear playoff menace, to that blend and picture what the Nuggets might do.
After the Aaron Gordon commerce final season, Denver legitimately appeared like the very best crew within the West earlier than the harm to Murray. Even with Phoenix’s regular-season dominance, the West feels vast open once more. A participant of Murray’s caliber, and definitely a duo like Murray and Porter, returning for the postseason would undoubtedly shake issues up.
