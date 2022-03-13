Jamal Murray injury update: Nuggets star guard’s return this season is 50-50, per report

With simply round a month remaining within the common season, there may be nonetheless some uncertainty concerning when, and if, star guard Jamal Murray will return to recreation motion for the Denver Nuggets throughout the present marketing campaign. Murray has been sidelined since struggling a torn ACL throughout a recreation final April, and at this level, his return stays a fifty-fifty proposition, in accordance with Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Along with Murray, the Nuggets have additionally been with out Michael Porter Jr. for the overwhelming majority of the season after he underwent again surgical procedure.

From the Denver Put up:

Almost 11 months after tearing his left ACL, Murray is getting bodily nearer to returning, though no return is assured this season, league sources informed The Denver Put up. With a month left within the common season, two league sources described possibilities of his return at 50-50 at this level. One other league supply emphasised the choice on when to return lies with him. As of now, the Nuggets don’t have a closing date for when a return can be not possible, two sources stated. Murray and the staff are taking it on a day-by-day foundation. At this level, Murray is getting remedy, testing his physique and seeing the way it reacts… The following hurdles contain taking part in 3-on-Three and 4-on-4, bettering his conditioning and getting his coronary heart price up, nonetheless none of that issues if Murray’s not mentally able to return. That’s a choice that solely he can reply.

The Nuggets have 15 regular-season video games remaining, and though getting Murray again would clearly be an infinite enhance, it doesn’t look like one thing that the staff can rely on at this cut-off date. Even when Murray does return this season, one has to marvel how lengthy it might take him to really feel fully snug and return to his pre-injury kind.

Even with out the companies of Murray, or Porter Jr., the Nuggets are nonetheless within the thick of the playoff image within the Western Convention — a testomony to the stellar play of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who’s within the midst of a second straight MVP-caliber marketing campaign. Nearly as good as Jokic has been, although, he’ll want some assist if the Nuggets are going to make an actual run within the playoffs, so the staff simply has to hope that each Murray and Porter Jr. are in a position to return within the close to future.