Ja’Marr Chase prop bets: NFL model picks over 78.5 receiving yards for Bengals vs. Rams in 2022 Super Bowl

Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase is an up-and-coming superstar in the NFL. Chase and the Bengals travel to So-Fi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56. Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow have a special connection that started when they were teammates at LSU. Even though he’s only a rookie, Chase is already one of the most productive receivers in the NFL, finishing the regular season ranked inside the top-five in yards (1,455) and touchdowns (13).
Super Bowl prop bets including wide receivers are always popular, especially in this matchup of high-flying offenses. The latest 2022 Super Bowl prop odds list the over-under for Chase receiving yards at 78.5.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Super Bowl 2022 on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn’t missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season.
The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
It can also be used to crush prop picks. Last season, the player over-under prop picks went 389-310, returning over $3,000.
With Super Bowl 2022 scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, the model has evaluated the latest Ja'Marr Chase props.
Top Ja’Marr Chase prop picks for Rams vs. Bengals
One of the 2022 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Chase goes over 78.5 receiving yards on Sunday. The LSU product is logging a team-high 85.6 receiving yards per game, including seven games with more than 100 yards. Chase has the trust of his quarterback to go up and win any 50/50 ball.
He has consistently made big plays all year long. The best game of the year came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. Chase broke the rookie record for receiving yards in a game with 266 yards on 11 catches with three scores. He is a stud with the confidence to torch anyone lined up against him.
How to make 2022 Super Bowl prop bets for Bengals vs. Rams
In addition, the model has locked in on another Chase prop bet that has plenty of value.
Which Ja'Marrr Chase prop bets do you need to be all over?
