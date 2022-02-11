Ja’Marr Chase prop bets: NFL model picks over 78.5 receiving yards for Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl 2022

Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Chase has been an instant spark plug for Cincinnati, producing constant big plays downfield. He’s gone over 100 total receiving yards twice in the 2021 NFL playoffs and he even surpassed 200 yards twice in the regular season. But there were also eight games this season where he went under 60 yards, so there’s certainly a lot to consider before making any 2022 Super Bowl prop bets.
The latest 2022 Super Bowl prop odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the over-under for Chase receiving yards at 78.5, and you can also get +1200 betting Chase to win the Super Bowl 2022 MVP.
The model enters Super Bowl 2022 on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.
The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks.
It can also be used to crush prop picks. Last season, the player over-under prop picks went 389-310, returning over $3,000.
With Super Bowl 2022 scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, the model has evaluated the latest Ja'Marr Chase props from Caesars Sportsbook and revealed its best bets.
Top Ja’Marr Chase prop picks for Rams vs. Bengals
One of the 2022 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Chase goes over 78.5 receiving yards (-115). The LSU product is a threat when he gets the ball in his hands. Chase can go up and win contested catches, but he also has the speed to break away in the open field. The Louisiana native has recorded two 100-yard performances during this postseason run.
In the Wild Card victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Chase logged nine receptions for 112 yards. He plays with no fear once he touches that football field and has the trust of quarterback Joe Burrow, also a former collegiate teammate. Chase has seen a team-high 27 targets thus far in the postseason.
How to make 2022 Super Bowl prop bets for Bengals vs. Rams
In addition, the model has locked in on another Chase prop bet that has plenty of value.
Which Ja’Marrr Chase prop bets do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 56 prop bets, all from the model that’s up over $7,500 on top-rated NFL picks.
