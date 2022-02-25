Jameis Winston contract: Saints set to begin talks with QB ahead of 2022 NFL free agency, per report

The Saints may have a brand new head coach in 2022, with Dennis Allen changing Sean Payton. They may even have a brand new quarterback, with incumbent starter Jameis Winston set to hit free company in March. That does not imply New Orleans is not prioritizing a possible reunion with Winston, nonetheless. If the workforce hasn’t begun negotiations with the veteran QB, it’s going to very quickly, in accordance to NFL Media’s Jim Trotter, who reported Friday that Winston figures to stay one of its high choices beneath heart.

“They are going to discover each possibility because it relates to that place, which means the draft, trades and free company,” Trotter stated on NFL Community. “(However) in the event that they go the free company route, the quarterback that makes probably the most sense is Jameis Winston. He is been within the system for 2 years. They’ve taken the time to develop him, he has a relationship with Pete Carmichael, who shall be calling performs … My understanding is, in the event that they haven’t already opened contract talks with him, they’ll very shortly.”

The 28-year-old Winston headlines a skinny free agent class of veteran QBs after his first run because the Saints’ full-time starter. The previous No. 1 total decide bought off to a stable begin in 2021, throwing 14 touchdowns and simply three interceptions throughout a 5-2 stretch, however a Week eight ACL tear ended his season prematurely. Coming into free company, he does not determine to command a profitable deal, each in consequence of his damage and a spotty monitor file because the Buccaneers’ starter from 2015-19.

Nonetheless, the Saints face the NFL’s most dire wage cap scenario this offseason, so it is unclear how a lot they’re going to have to spend at QB, the place in addition they have backup Taysom Hill beneath contract. New Orleans may additionally look to the primary spherical of April’s draft to add to the place; the Saints presently maintain the 17th total choice.