James Conner relishes no one believing in the Cardinals entering 2023 season: ‘That’s the exciting part’

The Arizona Cardinals are present process important adjustments, with GM Steve Keim stepping down and being changed by means of Monti Ossenfort, and previous Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon taking on as head trainer in position of Kliff Kingsbury, who used to be fired. With quarterback Kyler Murray in all probability lacking a while after tearing his ACL in Week 14, the 2023 season seems very other. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Cardinals are tied for the longest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at (+20000) and feature the lowest indexed over/below win overall (5.0). Many consider Arizona shall be one of the worst groups in the NFL this upcoming season. However, Cardinals working again James Conner sees this as a chance to turn out the doubters fallacious.

In an interview with The Athletic, Conner said, “Nobody believes in us, but that’s okay. That’s the exciting part. To prove people wrong.”

The Cardinals have overlooked the playoffs in six out of the final seven seasons. Although they began 2021 with a 7-0 file, their 8-19 file since then signifies that the crew has struggled. The Cards’ 4-13 file in 2022 used to be the worst by means of a playoff crew from the earlier season since the 2017 New York Giants, and the ones 13 losses tied for the maximum in franchise historical past.

There is way paintings to be executed on all sides of the ball, however the Cardinals introduced in Gannon as their head trainer with a focal point on shoring up the protection. Arizona allowed 26.4 issues in line with recreation in 2022 (No. 31 in the NFL) and 348.9 overall yards in line with recreation (No. 21 in the NFL). The offense used to be no longer a lot better, as the Cardinals averaged 20.0 issues in line with recreation, which ranked No. 21 in the NFL.

Despite the damaging outlook from some, Conner sees the Cardinals in a good mild and does no longer view them as a rebuilding crew. With a brand new training body of workers and contemporary outlook, the Cardinals intention to wonder the doubters and turn out that they’re a valid risk in the NFL.