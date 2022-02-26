James Harden lives up to hype in Philadelphia debut as 76ers rout Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — The curtain raised for the primary time on the Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers Friday evening at Goal Heart as they took on the Minnesota Timberwolves. And, after two weeks of buildup and anticipation for what these two superstars would seem like collectively, opening evening lived up to the hype.
Behind 27 factors, eight rebounds and 12 assists from Harden, and 34 factors and 10 rebounds from Embiid, Philadelphia cruised to a 133-102 victory over Minnesota, in what Philadelphia hopes will probably be an indication of issues to come.
“I maintain telling our guys, yesterday and at present, we do not want to overcomplicate this early on, not less than,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers mentioned earlier than the sport. “We’d like to simply put guys in the fitting house and simply play. We do this, and we’ll be OK.”
The Sixers (36-23) had been greater than OK Friday evening, casually imposing their will on the Timberwolves (32-29) all through the sport, permitting Philadelphia to have a snug win and provides their stars a seat on the bench for the sport’s remaining minutes.
Harden, carrying his No. 1 jersey — the best-selling one in the NBA over the previous two weeks — and with a white sleeve to go on his left leg that matched his white jersey, took the court docket for the primary time as a 76er alongside Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and Embiid, greeting every of them earlier than the opening tip.
However relatively than imposing his will immediately, Harden as a substitute was content material to transfer the ball via the opening minutes, maintaining it swinging from side-to-side relatively than wanting to rating himself.
When he lastly did, although, with 8:43 remaining in the primary quarter, it was a well-recognized sight: Harden blasting his method via contact and ending a layup on the rim, plus a foul. He picked up his first help a short while later when he hit Harris on a delayed break for a pull-up 3-pointer that capped a 15-0 Timberwolves run and compelled their coach, Chris Finch, to name timeout.
As the sport wore on, the 2 superstars started to discover their groove. Whereas there was nonetheless some clear timing points to type out, anytime Harden and Embiid ran a pick-and-roll, it created a very good scoring alternative. And, enjoying in opposition to a Minnesota group that commits extra fouls per sport than another NBA group, it was no shock that Embiid and Harden — two of the most effective foul-drawers in the league — spent the sport dwelling on the charity stripe. Within the first half alone, they mixed for 19 free throws — 11 for Embiid, eight for Harden — as they shot greater than Minnesota’s complete group (19-13).
With Harden now on the court docket, this supplied an opportunity for Rivers to show whether or not he would comply with via with one thing he had vowed to do: staggering his 4 finest offensive gamers — Embiid, Harden, Harris and Maxey.
The logic was sound, as it will enable the 76ers to be as efficient as potential offensively for as a lot of the sport as potential. However it is also one thing Rivers has usually shied away from doing in the previous.
True to his phrase, nonetheless, Rivers began the sport doing simply that. His first substitutions of the sport, on the five-minute mark of the primary quarter, had been to take out Harden and Harris, and exchange them with Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang. And, all through the sport — outdoors of 54 seconds throughout two stints late in the primary quarter — he caught to having not less than two of these guys on the market always, and by no means had a time when both Harden or Maxey was off the court docket apart from a defense-only possession to finish the primary.
That plan received thrown off-kilter in the second half, nonetheless, when Maxey went to the bench early in the third along with his fourth foul, main to Rivers having an all-bench lineup on the court docket for a few minutes late in the top of the third quarter.
Finally, although, this sport was about Harden and Embiid, and for a 76ers group that spent months ready to see what would occur with Ben Simmons. Friday evening was, for not less than one evening, an instance of why 76ers normal supervisor Daryl Morey waited for the fitting participant to come alongside to commerce Simmons away.
Harden pulled off three of his patented stepback 3-pointers, two of which that grew to become four-point performs, and one other as the shot clock wound down in the third, as Philadelphia casually put the sport out of attain. And after a season when Philadelphia has solely had one level guard on its roster — and that time guard, Maxey, remains to be studying the nuances of the place — Harden’s passing means instantly started unlocking issues that had in any other case been dormant for the Sixers offensively.
One such instance was a behind-the-back dish to Embiid for a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter. One other, regardless that it did not outcome in a basket, was a no-look slip go to Embiid in an open pocket in the protection on the free throw line.
However Harden’s presence additionally opened up different issues, such as Maxey, who completed with 28 factors on 12-for-16 capturing, repeatedly slicing via the protection for floaters and layups on the rim. His velocity had Minnesota flummoxed all evening, and likewise knocked down a few catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.
The second, which got here off a Harden go with 4:25 remaining, put Philadelphia up by 27. And, as Finch known as timeout, Harden raised his arms to the sky and set free a roar as he walked again to the bench for the ultimate time of the evening, emphatically capping off what might solely be described as a debut that was every part the 76ers hoped it will be.
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL