James Named to Post

LANGSTON–Marlon T. James has been named assistant vice president of institutional advancement and external affairs at Langston University.

His appointment was effective on Feb. 21.

His offices are at Langston University at Oklahoma City.

He spent a 23-year career with the U.S. Army and is the recipient of the Bronze Star.

Most recently, he was outreach coordinator of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education Program at Tinker U.S. Air Force Base.

He is a graduate of Northwest Classen High School in Oklahoma City and graduated with a bachelor of business management degree from Langston and received a master of business management degree from Webster University.