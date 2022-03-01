James Whitfield successor selected by Grapevine-Colleyville ISD trustees

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD trustees approved a new principal to succeed embattled former leader James Whitfield at Colleyville Heritage High School in a board meeting Monday night.

The school board approved the hiring of Julia Stephen, a 20-year veteran in education who currently serves as principal at a high school in Lubbock.

Colleyville Heritage’s former principal, James Whitfield, resigned last fall after trustees declined to renew his contract. For months, Whitfield was mired in controversy over accusations that he advanced critical race theory to students.

”I am beyond excited to be joining GCISD and Colleyville Heritage High School,” Stephen said in a news release. “GCISD is a phenomenal district with an outstanding reputation for excellence.”

Prior to leading the students and staff of Coronado High School in Lubbock ISD, Stephen served as the assistant principal at Irons Middle School in Lubbock, according to the news release. She also served as an associate principal at Kennedale High School in 2017-2018 and assistant principal at Kennedale Junior High during 2016-2017.

Stephen taught science in Mansfield ISD, where she was named the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2016, the news release said.

”Julia Stephen is a well-respected and highly accomplished administrator with a passion for all students and teachers,” Ryan said in the release. “We are very excited for Mrs. Stephen to step into this role and start making an impact in the lives of her students and staff at CHHS.”

Also at the board meeting Monday night, trustees approved the hiring of a new athletic director for the district.

Todd Raymond is the district’s new executive director of athletics. Raymond has more than 26 years of experience in coaching and leading athletic departments. Since 2017, he has served as athletic director in Pflugerville ISD.