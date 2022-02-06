Jamie Anderson, Red Gerard and more live updates from action in Beijing

The stars are out at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing including snowboarders Red Gerard and Jamie Anderson, and figure skaters Vincent Zhou and Karen Chen.
In women’s slopestyle, the Americans will be led by Anderson, who is trying for a third straight gold and finished fifth in qualifying. Hailey Langland and Julia Marino also qualified into the finals.
“I wanted to qualify higher, but I’ll take what I can get,” Anderson told NBC shortly after taking her second run. “The course is really challenging, and the young girls have been motivating me and making me work harder. I’m trying to genuinely be proud of myself for just being here.”
Gerard, who became the youngest snowboarding medalist ever in the 2018 Games, will begin his quest for consecutive golds in men’s snowboard slopestyle qualifying. Fun fact: He and Langland are also a couple.
Coming off a resounding 5-0 win over the Russian Olympic Committee team, the U.S. women’s hockey team is back on the ice to face Switzerland.
And the figure skating team event will resume, with Zhou and Karen Chen competing, hoping to keep the U.S. in the top spot. Record-breaking 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva is also making her highly anticipated debut.
Upcoming events (all times ET)
8:05 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling
8:30 p.m.: Women’s snowboarding slopestyle final
1:30 a.m.: Men’s snowboarding slopestyle qualifying
3:30 a.m.: Men’s speedskating 5,000 meters
5 a.m.: Men’s normal hill ski jumping final
6:30 a.m.: Women’s freestyle skiing moguls final
6:30 a.m.: Men’s singles luge final
8:10 a.m.: Women’s hockey preliminary — Switzerland vs. USA
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL