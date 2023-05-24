Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars captain, ejected from Game 3





The Dallas Stars have been dealt a large blow in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final as captain Jamie Benn used to be ejected simply two mins into the primary duration for cross-checking a Golden Knights participant who used to be mendacity at the ice. The incident ended in a five-minute penalty and a sport misconduct for Benn, which got rid of him from the sport. The Stars have been taking part in a an important sport so that you could steer clear of happening 0-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights. Footage of the incident obviously displays Benn cross-checking the Golden Knights’ Mark Stone within the head and neck house after Stone used to be already at the ice. The play noticed Benn despatched to the penalty field and ultimately to the locker room after officers’ evaluate. It’s conceivable that he may just obtain further consequences, together with a suspension for long term video games, upon additional evaluate from league headquarters. The Golden Knights took an early 3-0 lead in opposition to the Stars within the first duration. Benn, who used to be drafted through the Stars within the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, performed in his 1,000th NHL sport for the workforce in February 2023.