Jamie Dimon denies knowledge of JPMorgan concerns over Epstein in lawsuit deposition





JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has denied being mindful of inside critiques surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s prison habits and account with the financial institution. Dimon used to be being deposed for complaints in opposition to the financial institution in relation to its alleged involvement in Epstein’s intercourse trafficking crimes. Attorneys for opposing events, together with a sufferer of Epstein, pressed the CEO on his knowledge of Epstein’s affairs throughout the financial institution’s long dating with him. JPMorgan is being sued via the nameless sufferer of Epstein, the federal government of america Virgin Islands and previous govt James “Jes” Staley for allegedly enabling Epstein’s intercourse trafficking crimes. Dimon stated he had by no means in my opinion spoken with Epstein and that he used to be no longer mindful of financial institution regulatory critiques of Epstein’s account and habits till 2019. Although Dimon used to be unaware of Epstein’s prison historical past, he did recognize that some JPMorgan staff knew that Epstein had moved huge money quantities and have been charged with intercourse crimes in 2007. Documents reviewed throughout the deposition additionally published that compliance team of workers and the financial institution’s criminal group evaluated Epstein’s standing, however authorized his account 12 months after 12 months.