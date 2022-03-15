Jamie Dornan says his former flatmate Robert Pattinson didn’t “fit in” after ‘Twilight’ fame hit

Warner Bros. Photos — London Particular Screening BFI Imax

At one level, 50 Shades of Gray‘s Jamie Dornan, Incredible Beasts lead and future The Principle of Every part Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, Spider-Man No Manner Dwelling‘s Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox, and The Batman‘s Robert Pattinson had been roommates in London.

That is proper: Like a ravenous artist model of The Avengers, Spider-Man, Daredevil and Batman as soon as lived below the identical roof.

For Pattinson, fame got here first with the Twilight franchise, and that prompted a little bit of discomfort with the notoriously non-public actor and his then-undiscovered buddies. The truth is, Pattinson just lately instructed Entertainment Tonight that he felt like, at the moment, he was the “final invited” when the opposite guys would hit the city.

“I used to be invited as an afterthought,” he admitted. “There’d be like one slice of pizza left and I would be like, ‘Is there any for me?'”

Nonetheless, Dornan remembers these days otherwise.

On the 2022 Critics Selection Awards on Sunday evening, Jamie famous, “‘The ‘pity invite’? No. I believe with Rob it is all the time been, like, he type of had success earlier, so we had been a bit like, ‘Does he actually slot in with us?’ As a result of we weren’t working, and he is working on a regular basis. He did Twilight and was all of the sudden in a special stratosphere than us.”

That mentioned, Dornan explained to Access Hollywood on the similar occasion that there was another excuse to not disinvite Pattinson once they had been all single: “Why would you permit him at residence? He was the handsome one!”

