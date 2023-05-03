Jamie Foxx medical condition update: Actor breaks silence online

Actor Jamie Foxx has shared an replace about his condition following his hospitalisation 3 weeks in the past because of a medical complication. In his first public observation because the incident, Foxx thanked fanatics for his or her toughen, declaring that he used to be “feeling blessed” as he continues to recuperate whilst filming in Atlanta. Until now, little element has emerged about Foxx’s condition, which resulted in his substitute at the subsequent season of the Fox recreation display “Beat Shazam” by means of Nick Cannon. Foxx’s daughter Corinne, who’s a DJ at the programme, may even now not seem, with Kelly Osbourne filling in as visitor DJ. Foxx, who received an Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of pianist Ray Charles, may be famend as a singer.
At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx used to be taking pictures “Back in Action,” a Netflix action-comedy film with Cameron Diaz. It is unclear if Foxx’s medical episode came about on set, however in step with People, filming on “Back in Action” in Atlanta had endured with Diaz, the usage of stunt and picture doubles to face in for Foxx.
Foxx is understood for starring in a large number of high-profile movies corresponding to “Django Unchained,” “Annie,” “Jarhead,” and “Collateral.” Four of his 5 albums have additionally made the USA Top 10, with Foxx successful a Grammy in 2010 for his unmarried “Blame It.”