Janella Zugelder Obituary (2022) – Orlando, FL

Janella Zugelder, 86, of Orlando via Dayton, OH, passed away on May 18, 2022. Mrs. Zugelder was the last survivor of her Holtgreven siblings. Family was her first priority. While her children knew her as “mom,” so did her daughters-in-law. Her grandchildren knew her as “Grams.” She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her favorite activities included Facebook, General Hospital, afternoon tea, brunch, and phone or FaceTime with family. One of her favorite all-time events was the UCF Book Festival. She loved to read and loved to explore on her iPad. She was everyone’s go-to family member for comfort and advice. Her sense of humor and laugh were priceless. She loved angels and will always live on as the angel watching over us.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from May 20 to May 22, 2022.