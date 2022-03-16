Japan earthquake knocks out power to thousands in Tokyo, prompts tsunami advisory

Tokyo — A robust 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted japanese Japan late Wednesday evening, rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for elements of the northeast coast, the Japan Meteorological Company stated.
The quake was centered off the coast of the Fukushima area at a depth of about 40 miles and shortly after it hit at 11:36 p.m. an advisory for tsunami waves of about three ft was issued for elements of the northeast coast.
TEPCO, the utility firm that covers many of the Tokyo area, stated on its web site that greater than 2 million houses had been with out electrical energy because of the quake.
Movies posted on-line confirmed individuals’s houses shaking within the capital. YouTube video creator John Daub posted one clip of his house workplace rattling.
“Unhealthy reminiscences of March 11, 2011 for us however we’re positive in Tokyo,” Daub stated on his Twitter account.
Fukushima was the realm devastated by a huge earthquake and tsunami nearly 11 years in the past. The March 2011 temblor — considerably bigger than Wednesday’s with a magnitude of 9 on the Richter scale — despatched monster waves crashing deep inland. The flooding swamped the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear energy plant, inflicting a meltdown.
That catastrophe left about 15,000 individuals lifeless, most of them killed by the floodwaters. The following nuclear disaster was formally blamed for just one dying, however many circumstances of most cancers within the area have suspected hyperlinks.