Japan earthquake knocks out power to thousands in Tokyo, prompts tsunami advisory

Tokyo — A robust 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted japanese Japan late Wednesday evening, rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for elements of the northeast coast, the Japan Meteorological Company stated.

The quake was centered off the coast of the Fukushima area at a depth of about 40 miles and shortly after it hit at 11:36 p.m. an advisory for tsunami waves of about three ft was issued for elements of the northeast coast.

A normal view exhibits residential buildings throughout an influence outage in Koto district in Tokyo on March 16, 2022, after a strong 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan. PHILIP FONG/AFP by way of Getty Pictures



TEPCO, the utility firm that covers many of the Tokyo area, stated on its web site that greater than 2 million houses had been with out electrical energy because of the quake.

Movies posted on-line confirmed individuals’s houses shaking within the capital. YouTube video creator John Daub posted one clip of his house workplace rattling.

Sturdy M7.Three earthquake rocking Fukushima, that is my desk in Tokyo now – you possibly can hear the entire condominium constructing shaking. Scary. pic.twitter.com/UiiM7yzmkN — John Daub (ONLY in JAPAN) (@ONLYinJAPANtv) March 16, 2022

“Unhealthy reminiscences of March 11, 2011 for us however we’re positive in Tokyo,” Daub stated on his Twitter account.

Fukushima was the realm devastated by a huge earthquake and tsunami nearly 11 years in the past. The March 2011 temblor — considerably bigger than Wednesday’s with a magnitude of 9 on the Richter scale — despatched monster waves crashing deep inland. The flooding swamped the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear energy plant, inflicting a meltdown.



Robots come to the rescue after Fukushima Daiichi nuclear catastrophe 14:23

That catastrophe left about 15,000 individuals lifeless, most of them killed by the floodwaters. The following nuclear disaster was formally blamed for just one dying, however many circumstances of most cancers within the area have suspected hyperlinks.