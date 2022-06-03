Jarvis Landry says Jameis Winston is one of the reasons he wanted to join Saints: ‘He’s a leader, man’

The New Orleans Saints had a troublesome time with their large receiving corps in 2021. Sean Payton had only one wideout play in all 17 video games, and that was undrafted receiver Marquez Callaway. Whereas he was a pleasing shock, the rotation behind him was week-to-week. That shouldn’t be the case in 2022.

The Saints will return star wideout Michael Thomas this season, they took former Ohio State receiver Chris Olave with the No. 11 total choose within the draft after which landed Jarvis Landry late in free company on a one-year deal that’s price as much as $6 million. It is a homecoming for Landry, because the Louisiana native performed his faculty ball at LSU. That wasn’t the one purpose he was drawn to the Saints, nonetheless, as Landry can be a fan of quarterback Jameis Winston.

“He is a pacesetter, man. He is . . . one of many the reason why I got here right here, simply the conversations that we had, the intent that he is placing behind the issues that he is saying,” Landry stated, via The Athletic (H/T Pro Football Talk). “Clearly, out right here on the sphere, what you see is what you get. Look, I do not see no one else out right here. This man is the final one. That is who he’s. That is one thing that you really want at that place and part of your crew.”

The previous No. 1 total choose of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 earned a two-year extension from the Saints after throwing for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in seven video games performed final yr. He went 5-2 because the starter. It appeared Winston turned over a brand new leaf in comparison with the quarterback he was in 2019, when he led the league in interceptions with 30 — recording the primary “30 for 30” season in NFL historical past.

Whereas Winston is thought for his typically goofy feedback, funny-looking offseason drills and his notorious “eat a W” speech that’s nonetheless referenced at present, he is additionally labored laborious to turn into an endearing chief that his teammates can belief. Now, that high quality helps to deliver intriguing free brokers to New Orleans.