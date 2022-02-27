Jasmyn, Falyn Lott take over, lead Memorial girls to 5A region final win vs. Liberty in Frisco duel

GARLAND — Frisco Memorial basketball players and sisters Jasmyn and Falyn Lott didn’t talk before the fourth quarter of their Class 5A Region II final against District 9-5A rival Frisco Liberty on Saturday, but Jasmyn the senior did give Falyn, the sophomore, a look. This was a silent signal to encourage composure.

Falyn followed that message, and Jasmyn practiced what she sent across. Together they helped their team pick up the biggest win in the program’s history.

The Lott sisters scored all of Memorial’s points in the fourth quarter to fuel a charge and eventually a 43-35 win over Liberty at the Curtis Culwell Center. Memorial tied the game at 31-all on a 3-pointer by Jasmyn then went ahead for good on two free throws by Falyn with 6:54 remaining.

Memorial extended its lead to 37-31 on back-to-back layups from Falyn and Jasmyn with Wynter Jones providing sharp passes each time. In the final 1:35 Jasmyn was 6-6 on free-throw attempts in the final 1:35 to clinch the win.

Memorial did not miss a free throw as a team, going 11-11. Jasmyn finished with 17 points while Falyn had eight points. Each sister dished out four assists while Falyn had a game-high seven rebounds and three blocks.

Frisco Memorial guard Jasmyn Lott (10) and sister Falyn Lott (11) hold their championship trophy after defeating Frisco Liberty, 43-35 in the 5A UIL Region 2 finals played on February 26, 2022 at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. (Steve Nurenberg/ Special Contributor)

“We kind of have telepathy. [Falyn] gets a little nervous and jittery and I’m her older sister. I wanted her to calm down and let her know everything would be OK. She kept doing what she was doing and we kept playing strong defense and moved the ball,” said Jasmyn Lott, a UNLV signee. “Defense was the biggest thing with limiting them to one shot.”

The Lott sisters were also key in holding to Liberty to four points in the fourth quarter, allowing just one field goal, a Kamen Wong 3-pointer. Falyn had the primary defensive duty on Liberty standout guard Jazzy Owens-Barnett, then Jasmyn took over when Falyn picked up her fourth foul with 3:30 remaining. Owens-Barnett, a Rice signee, led Liberty with 13 points.

“This is remarkable,” Falyn Lott said. “This is amazing, but beating our rival makes it even more amazing.”

Memorial (36-5) — ranked No. 1 in The Dallas Morning News’ Class 5A/Others area poll and No. 3 in the TABC 5A state rankings — advances to the state tournament for the first time. Memorial — a four-year-old program — will play a state semifinal Thursday with the opponent and time to be determined. Liberty (35-6) — ranked No. 2 in the area and No. 4 in the state — was denied its fourth consecutive trip to state and fifth appearance since 2016.

Memorial coach Rochelle Vaughn said it was tricky coming up with a strategy in playing Liberty because this was the fifth time they have played each this season, playing non-district games in November tournaments in Frisco and Allen. Memorial was 3-2 against Liberty his season. Vaughn was also an assistant under Liberty coach Ross Reedy from 2016 to 2018.

“Both teams knew each other pretty well. We told our kids that it would come down to who stayed the most composed. Making all our free throws was crucial,” Vaughn said. “The kids bought into what we were telling them, and our seniors wanted to leave a legacy.”

Vaughn said that they wanted to get the ball in the paint early. Memorial forward Brynn Lusby had six of her 10 points in the first quarter.

Memorial’s defense was steady and strong all game, limiting Liberty to 11-41 (26.9%) shooting from the floor.

Reedy said Vaughn and her team deserve credit for a good job, adding that Memorial’s length and athleticism made it difficult to be successful on offense. He was also happy with the job his players did in the face of pressure.

“What was a dream becomes an expectation, and there’s a certain amount of pressure that comes with making it to state three times,” Reedy said. “I’m grateful for our kids because they have been wearing that for a long time. To meet that pressure, that the impressive thing.”

Keyera Roseby, who scored 19 points in a semifinal win over Red Oak on Friday, added nine points for Liberty.

